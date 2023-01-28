State and local officials react to video of Tyre Nichols attack

(WXMI) — West Michigan law enforcement agencies and elected officials reacted to video depicting the brutal attack on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.

The video was released Friday by the Memphis Police Department.

Nichols died three days later.

The officers reportedly involved have since been fired. They now face second-degree murder charges.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office released a joint statement Friday, calling the attack “repulsive” and “sickening,” adding they commend Chief Davis for firing the officers. The statement was signed by Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief David Boysen, Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold, Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang, Scott Merlo with Western Michigan University Public Safety and F/Lt. Scott Ernstes with Michigan State Police's Paw Paw division.

"As law enforcement leaders serving the communities in and around Kalamazoo County, we are repulsed by the horrendous assault of Tyre Nichols by the now charged former members of the Memphis Police Department. It is unconscionable to all our members that these officers, sworn to serve and protect their community, could have such a disregard for another human being.



"The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols and the failure of officers to intervene is sickening and leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, and outraged. As fellow human beings who have chosen to serve our community as law enforcement officers, we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and community.



"We support the quick actions taken by Chief Davis as she rightly fired and criminally charged these officers for the death of Tyre Nichols. There is no excuse for their actions. They have betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and brought a cloud over the officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect their communities.



"As police leaders here in Kalamazoo County we remain committed to emphasizing dignity and respect for all and instilling within our agencies a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life. Events like this one in Memphis are used as reminders to our officers of the importance of proper de-escalation techniques and the duty of all officers to intervene to stop improper actions. Each of us is committed to the continual assessment and improvement of our practices and policies to ensure transparent, safe, and accountable delivery of law enforcement services to our community. Having open communication and true partnerships with our community is critical to keeping Kalamazoo County and its surroundings safe. We must remain committed to working together in partnership with our community members, advocacy organizations, elected officials, and others to build a future that ensures dignity, respect, and justice for all. We are all in this together."

The Berrien County Police Service Council also released a statement — which was signed by two dozen law enforcement leaders operating within the county — saying the former Memphis officers “disgraced” their role by using excessive force.

"As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers. This incident is in complete opposition to everything we stand for in law enforcement.



"We support the quick and appropriate actions by the Chief of Police of the Memphis Police Department in firing those responsible and charging them with murder. They have disgraced the law enforcement profession and betrayed their oath of office. The use of excessive force is always unacceptable.



"We all have sworn to protect and serve the residents of our communities with professionalism and compassion and we will continue to do so. We are committed to and train to protect human life and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. We will continue to ensure the equal treatment of ALL individuals. Each of us believe in having open communication and true partnerships with our community. We are focused on keeping Berrien County safe and we are committed to working together, with our community, to treat all residents with respect, fairness, and dignity."

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D–Grand Rapids) calls the actions of the former Memphis officers a failure in their duty to serve and protect their community.

“The footage released of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols is absolutely horrifying. My heart aches for his loved ones, particularly his mother.



“Those whose duty it is to protect and serve clearly failed this young man, resulting in his needless and tragic death. Trust cannot and will not be restored until meaningful action is taken. That means ensuring swift legal action when officers act beyond the power of their badge, rooting out internal culture problems that fuel violence, centering policing policies around the human dignity of all involved, and putting Black and Brown voices at the front of these important conversations.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the “gut-wrenching” attack reinforces the need for police reform in the country as well as the state, vowing to do everything she can to ensure the safety of Michiganders.

"Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.



"No American in Michigan, Tennessee, or any other state of the union should be fearful they will suffer the same fate as Tyre Nichols. I remain committed to doing all I can to ensure the necessary reforms are implemented and that all of Michigan feels safe, secure, and respected by law enforcement.



"The urgency of change needed in police forces across the nation, and in our own state, is clear. For the past 4 years, the Michigan Department of Attorney General has vigorously promoted policing reforms, and highlighted the work of law enforcement officers who work diligently to protect our state residents, while holding police who trespass on the rights of our community members criminally accountable. I have proposed more and better training for Michigan’s police forces, additional investment in MCOLES to ensure officers who lack the basic skillset necessary to honor the badge and the communities they serve are stripped of licensure, and other important measures. Despite previous efforts that have stalled their success, I am hopeful that all stakeholders can work across political lines to ensure that they will finally come to fruition."

