Study: Michigan sees a large decrease in uninsured drivers

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is pointing to some new numbers that show more drivers are getting insured.

The studyclaims the uninsured driver rate has dropped by more than 6% between 2020-2022. That would be the largest decrease of any state in the country and the DIFS is crediting this to the state's 2019 Auto Insurance Reform Law.

“Under the old auto insurance law, too many Michiganders had to face the financial and legal risks of driving without insurance, and the new law has made it possible for more Michiganders to protect themselves and their families with auto insurance," according to DIFS Director Anita Fox.

The DIFS credits low-cost options and rate reductions, an amnesty period uninsured drivers, and prohibiting auto insurance companies from using sex, material status or zip code among other factors in setting a driver's auto insurance rates.

Prior to the 2019 law, DIFS says it's estimated 20% of Michigan drivers were on the road without insurance.

The auto reform law is the center of a lot of controversy.

Last summer the Michigan Supreme Court upheld a decision from the Michigan Court of Appeals stating the restrictions put in place as part of the reform law cannot apply to crash survivors who brought policies and were injured before the new law took effect.

