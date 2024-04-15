Tax extensions for Federal Disaster Declaration in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On February 15th, 2024 the IRS issued Notice 2024-42 providing extensions to June 17, 2024 to file federal individual and business tax returns for those living in federally-declared disaster areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Those counties include Eaton, Ingham, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

The extension applies to tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred during the period from August 24, 2023, through June 17, 2024, at the federal level applying to:



Individual income tax returns and payments that would be normally due on April 15, 2024.

2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts

Quarterly estimated income tax payments.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns

Calendar-year partnership and S corporations that had a valid tax-year 2022.

Calendar-year corporations and fiduciaries that had a valid tax-year 2022 extension that ran out on October 16, 2023, or have a 2023 return and payment normally due on April 15, 2024.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organizations that had a valid tax-year 2022 extension that ran out on November 15, 2023, or have a 2023 return normally due on May 15, 2024.

The State of Michigan is also conforming to IRS Notice 2024-42, applying to:



Individual, composite, and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due April 15, 2024.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments for individual filers normally due on October 15, 2023, January 16, 2024, and April 15, 2024.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments for fiduciary and composite filers normally due September 15, 2023, January 16, 2024, and April 15, 2024.

Michigan Business Tax and Corporate Income Tax annual returns and payments that are due April 30, 2024, for calendar year filers or fiscal filers whose annual return and payment of final liability is due within the period August 24, 2023, through June 17, 2024.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments for Corporate Income Tax and Michigan Business Tax filers normally due October 15, 2023, January 16, 2024, and April 15, 2024 for calendar year filers and for fiscal filers, any estimated income tax payments falling due within the period August 24, 2023 through June 17, 2024.

Individual and composite tax filers that had a valid tax-year 2022 extension that ran out on September 30, 2023, or a fiduciary filer that had a valid tax-year 2022 extension that ran out on September 30, 2023.

Calendar year Michigan Business Tax and Corporate Income Tax taxpayers that had a valid 2022 tax-year extension that ran out December 31, 2023.

Michigan Business Tax and Corporate Income Tax fiscal filers that had a valid extension that ran out within the period August 24, 2023, through June 17, 2024.

Calendar year flow-through entity tax annual returns and payments normally due March 31, 2024, or fiscal filers whose annual return and payment of final liability is due within the period August 24, 2023, through June 17, 2024, for penalty and interest waivers only. This extension does not apply for purposes of electing into the flow-through entity tax (the 15 th day of the third month of a tax year); nor does the extension apply for purposes of funding the flow-through entity’s owners’ credit without deferral (the 15 th day of the third month after the tax year) .

. Flow-through entity tax filers that had a valid extension that ran out September 30, 2023, for calendar year filers.

Flow-through entity tax fiscal filers that had a valid extension that ran out within the period August 24, 2023, through June 17, 2024.

Extensions are not automatic.

For more information check out this link to the State of Michigan's website.

