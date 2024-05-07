Tornado damage in SW Michigan, residents advised to avoid travel in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — There are multiple reports of damage in communities around southwest Michigan after tornado touchdowns Tuesday night.

The City of Portage is one of the hardest hit areas.

There are reports of damage to a FedEx facility at 6701 Portage Road in Portage. The west side of the building collapsed.

There are mobile homes severely damaged in Pavilion Estates in Pavilion Township. A FOX 17 crew talked with residents who described the storm like a freight train.

Residents of the Pavilion Estates trailer park in Portage all funneling into the basement of the community office after reports of another tornado sighting in the area.



This was already one of the hardest-hit locations for the first round of tornadoes 90 min ago.

The Portage Department of Public Safety is advising people to avoid travel in the city.

There are power outages across southwest Michigan. Consumers Energy reported over 27,000 outages as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Portage Public Schools announced it is closed Wednesday to allow the community to start the recovery process.

The scene here in Portage at Oakland and Centre.

Damage photos from the tornado warned storm that moved through West Michigan.



A FedEx facility appears to be significantly damaged.



📸: Rose Fenton (FedEx photo)

📸: Lindsey Heidema