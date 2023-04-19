Trial continues for man accused of killing WMU student while driving drunk

Hunter Hudgins is on trial after being accused of killing a Western Michigan University student while drunk and speeding.

Hudgins is accused of hitting 19-year-old Bailey Broderick in November of 2021.

According to reports, Hudgins was also 19 years- old on the night of the incident. It was said in court on Wednesday that he was leaving a WMU football game when he decided to head to a tailgate on Fraternity Village Drive.

KDPS Detective Nicholas Anderson told the court that Hudgins said his reason for being there was to provide rides for people who contacted him. As he was driving up the hill of the residential street, a person who ended up being Bailey Broderick was crossing the street. That’s when his vehicle allegedly struck her.

Fraternity Village Drive is a 25 mph street, and Hudgins told the detective he was going 35 mph.

Anderson says Hudgins told him prior to the incident that he had two Monaco drinks over an hour before, and hadn’t eaten much that day.

KDPS officer Sydney Garner testified that when she arrived to the scene, Hudgins had glossy, bloodshot eyes, and she could smell intoxicants. She added that when she conducted a sobriety test, he showed clues that he wasn’t sober.

"I asked him to say the alphabet from E to P, all without singing it and without including any other additional letters, or starting from A,” Garner told the court. “ He said the alphabet E through Z. And then I asked him to give me a number from 19 to 14. He responded '11.'"

The trial is still ongoing and is expected to continue on Thursday at 8:45 a.m.

