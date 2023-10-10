UAW Strike: Blue Cross Blue Shield employees reach nearly a month on strike

UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield employees reach nearly a month on the picket lines

Employees feel they have been left in the dark during the negotiation process

BCBS employees are fighting for better wages and pensions

Blue Cross Blue Shield says they "desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW.”

"Its been hard... It was already hard before the strike but now it's even harder"

Through sunshine.... Or rain .... Blue cross Blue Shield employees have been fighting on the frontlines together for nearly a month..

"I think its bringing us much more close to each other and you get to know each other instead of just passing each other in the building"

But as for everything else...

"It's been negative *laughs we have to move away from this building into the street"

But they're not giving up hope on their fight for better pay and pensions..

"How did that process go? What was the reasoning?" "They never told the reason"

A silence that these UAW employees feel have spilled over into contract negotiations as they feel they're being left in the dark...

We reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan for comment and they responded with a statement saying in part

"...we regret the inconvenience caused by this situation – which we desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW.”

Negotiations are set to start back up in the coming days and though UAW employees are hoping for an agreement to be reached.... They're prepared to continue to stay here.. Rain, shine... Or snow...

"I'm going to fight... For my rights...And for everybody else doing the same thing because its time... It time"

