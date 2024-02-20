Unclaimed Property: The Michigan Department of Treasury encourages residents to search their name

The Michigan department of treasury returned over $100 million in unclaimed funds and property to residents.

In 2024, the department of treasury still has millions of dollars left in unclaimed assets and funds waiting to be claimed

In this story we spoke to Terry Stanton, State administrative manager for Michigan Unclaimed Property, and local business owner, Ehab Awad, about the simple process of finding your name and submitting a claim.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There is nothing better than unexpected money. According to the Michigan Department of Treasury that may be in the cards for Michiganders in my neighborhood and beyond.

"A non-profit, could be a college or a university, local government of a for profit business" said Terry Stanton, Michigan Department of Treasury state administrative manager for Michigan Unclaimed Property.

Chances are you could be one of the Michigan residents to claim unclaimed property from the state.

Last year, the Department of Treasury returned a record number of funds.

"We did pretty well last year we returned $138.5 million" Stanton said.

In 2024, The state has the goal of returning even more money and property starting with informing the community.

"Could you search your name in the system?" "Yes, its MI Unclaimed Property?" said Ehab Awab, owner of Best Furniture outlet.

Febrauary 1 was proclaimed Michigan's Unclaimed Property day to inform the public of how easy submitting a report can be.

"We put in a new system in 2018 that made it much easier for people to file claims and easier to upload documentation for us to review" Stanton said.

All you have to do is visit the Unclaimed Property website and search your name or business name. If you believe you may have unclaimed property or funds you can then file a claim which will be verified by the Department of Treasury.

The State will then request to verify your identity and the proper assets will be returned to the owner.

"I'm going to refer this to all my family members and all the partners I have because you never know you might have thousands of dollars that you don't even know about" said Awad.

