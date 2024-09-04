Union workers at Detroit Marathon refinery go on strike

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Union workers at Detroit's Marathon Oil refinery have gone on strike, effective this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 4).

WATCH: Marathon refinery union workers speak on why they are striking

Teamsters Local 283 tells us that this comes following several months of negotiations and mediation, with the union workers claiming that 'Marathon has been unwilling to bargain fairly with the Teamsters.' The Union workers are demanding pay increases and improved schedules in their negotiations.

This strike comes after the teamsters' contract expired on January of this year, with Teamsters authorizing a strike with a 95 percent vote.

Teamsters Local 283 includes more than 800 workers, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians, and mechanics.

“We are essential workers that work around the clock to ensure the plant keeps running and keeps making Marathon money,” said Jeff Tricoff, a relief operator at Marathon’s Detroit refinery in a press release. “Marathon has made record profits for the last few years by ramping up production and cutting costs, but we don’t want our contract to be a part of their cost cutting efforts. Our role in Marathon’s success should be rewarded with a strong union contract that includes competitive wages and fair language to increase work life balance and morale in the plant.”

Below is a statement from Marathon Petroleum Corp.:

On September 4, hourly employees represented by Teamsters Local 283 commenced an economic strike at Marathon Petroleum’s Detroit refinery, in support of the union’s bargaining proposals. We are disappointed that the union has decided to engage in a strike. Marathon Petroleum and the union have engaged in collective bargaining since December 4, 2023, meeting regularly for the last nine months to achieve a new labor agreement to replace the prior agreement that expired on January 31, 2024. The company has negotiated in good faith, but the union thus far has been unwilling to agree to acceptable terms for an agreement and, instead, has decided to engage in a strike in support of its bargaining positions.

We are fully prepared and have implemented plans to continue safely operating the facility with trained and qualified Marathon employees, and a safe and orderly handover to these experienced team members has been completed. The safety of our employees, contractors and the community remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining our vigilant focus on compliance, reliability and care for the environment as we continue producing transportation fuels for the region; we do not anticipate supply disruptions.