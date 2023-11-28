Veteran finds big help from a miniature horse

WYOMING, MICH — When it comes to your mental health, getting the help you need comes in all different shapes, sizes, and —as I found here in Wyoming— species.

“I have this deep connection to him, even when he is outside just being a horse," Iraq war veteran, Andrew Hanselman told FOX17. "It's like I can feel him. Because I'm so attached to him emotionally.”

Andrew is talking about Eli, his ADA Service Miniature Horse. An unlikely pair you might have seen walking around that owes their relationship to the Terminator himself.

“Everybody knows Arnold Schwarzenegger", Hanselman said. "I was on Facebook and one time and he does little videos and he has a miniature donkey and a miniature horse.

Those videos led to some targeted ads for service mini horses which led Andrew to Eli— and a relationship the Iraq war veteran says is about as close as it gets.

“I sustained hundreds, at least hundreds of mortars, mortars, and then a rocket," said Andrew. "So I have a mild TBI and pretty severe PTSD. And since I've had him, it's it's really helped out. And I can't say that enough. He, Eli has really helped me out to be my with my agitation and other issues that I have as a disabled veteran.

Most service animals are dogs, but following a revised regulation to the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), miniature horses are allowed just about the same protections as their canine co-workers under the ADA. But seeing Eli in the produce section brings out a few more phones.

“He gets a lot of attention,” laughed Andrew.

Not all of it is positive attention though. Andrew has received some pushback from fellow shoppers and even veterans from time to time. And according to VA policies he is not allowed to bring Eli into the building.Something Andrew hopes will change.

Andrew says VA needs to change policy about mini horses

“It’s a very deep emotional attachment.”

You know it must be because you only carry around an extra plastic bag for the ones you love.

“If he stops on his own, I just glance back and if his tail raises, I just drop his lead and he just does his business right in the bags,” laughed Andrew.

Eli is one of 2 ADA Service Miniature Horses the Hanselmans have, the other — a mare named Hannah— is still in training. Both live at the Hanselman's home, which is equipped for them to be both inside and out depending on Andrew's needs.

Andrew said the idea of having the horses living at their home took some getting used to, but his wife had to admit Eli's had a positive impact in helping Andrew heal.

It certainly helps that he's pretty cute, too.

