Local non-profit donates $55,000 to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The Polish American Federal credit union was founded by refugees trying to escape communism in Poland, so they feel it’s not only their desire, but their obligation to help the people of Ukraine.

“Monday morning we will be sending 55-thousand dollars directly to the Poland red cross,” says PAFCD President John Swidwinski.

In one month the PAFCD was able to raise the money with the help of their customers and a match from the financial institution.

“It shows how strong our support our polish and Ukrainian community within our area here will help to help the Ukrainian refugees in Poland,” says Mark Reaume a chairman on the board.

Swidwinski says the war in Ukraine hits close to home literally and figuratively for his community.

“The history of Poland and over the centuries the subdivision and the invasions and incursions that have happened we certainly have a large degree of sympathy for what’s happening in Ukraine right now."

The PAFCD will continue to financially support Poland's efforts to help the people of Ukraine. If you would like to donate, click here.