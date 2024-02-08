Local org. helps metro Detroiters raise credit scores, gain financial literacy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pernella Rodriguez of Detroit is a single mom who works as a phlebotomist.

In recent years, she’s struggled.

A divorce derailed her financially and unpaid bills kept piling up.

She started searching for help and came across Gesher Human Services' “HarMoney” program. Money is in the title for good reason. It’s a financial education course for metro Detroiters who have a credit score of 620 or below.

Rodriguez’s credit score before the program, “it was 458” she said. After the program, Rodriguez’s credit score rose to 632.

Pernella learned how to save money and the difference between needs and wants.

“Do I really look at Hulu? No. Throw that out. Do I really look at Netflix? I actually really don't. Toss that out!” Rodriguez said of ways she saved money.

After she completed the free program, she received a $1,000 grant.

With the grant, Rodriguez said she paid “one of my student loans off. Got rid of it. And that even helped my credit score even better.”

When she got in a car wreck in April of 2022, she had enough in her savings for a down payment on a pre-owned car. And she gives all the credit to the “HarMoney” course.

Following a 7 Action News story last year about the program, Gesher Human Services said they were inundated with phone calls.

“We had over 600 families reach out for participation in this program,” said Laltsha Cunningham.

Cunningham is the financial education manager at Gesher Human Services. She says the “HarMoney” program involves six, one hour-long webinar sessions and one-on-one counseling.

“They are learning how to improve their credit scores. They are learning, learning how to manage their money, create budgets, and a big part of their learning how to save,” Cunningham said.

After completing the 6-week virtual course, each participant is eligible for up to $2,500 in grant money to either pay down debt or go towards purchasing a new home.

The grant money is provided by Huntington Bank as part of its “Strategic Community Plan.”

Now, Pernella is realizing her dream of homeownership.

“I am a first time homebuyer!” she revealed.

She saved up enough for a downpayment on a home recently renovated by Habitat for Humanity.

7 Action News asked Pernella if the “HarMoney” program changed her life?

“Yes, absolutely! I started with them... with nowhere to go, with no understanding in sight and and they... are still... my biggest support,” she said.

Again, the “HarMoney” program is for people who have a credit score of 620 or lower.

If your credit score is above 620 and you don’t qualify to sign up for “HarMoney”, there are other financial education programs that can help you at Gesher Human Services, so don’t hesitate to reach out because their goal is to help people across metro Detroit lead more stable and fulfilling lives.

The next session of one-hour-a-week virtual classes begin February 19 and the registration deadline is February 15.

To register or to find out more information about the program, click here.

