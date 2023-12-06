Local pet businesses see drop in clientele amid mystery dog illness

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — We’ve all seen the headlines about this mystery dog illness. And as a dog lover or pet parent many people are rightfully being cautious.

But businesses like Hounds Town in Troy say their staff is too even with enhanced safety protocols.

Although no cases of the illness have been reported in Michigan, fewer pups are coming into the Troy business to play.

Cuteness overload inside Hounds Town’s Doggy Day Care and Boarding in Troy.

Owner, Travis Ogden is doing his best to keep the pups playing and healthy.

Ogden continues to make extra rounds of the daily chores and remains vigilant on vaccine mandates as pet parents stress over the new mysterious dog illness spreading across the country.

"We have seen some cancellations due to the mystery illness," Ogden said.

13 states, not including Michigan are reporting cases of this respiratory illness that has yet to be named.

Still Pawz Inn co-owner Dennis Schultz says his bookings are down 20 percent compared to this time last year.

"As a rule we have between 70 to 80 dogs a day and now we're at like 45, 50," Schultz said.

But the illness, according to Dr. Kimberly Dodd, an Michigan State University veterinarian and virologist, the illness is similar to kennel cough.

"What's different in this case is that there are reports that these can start as normal but continue and can last for weeks and are generally non-responsive to antibiotics," Dr. Dodd revealed.

Dr. Dodd who also serves as director of MSU's diagnostic laboratory is encouraging pet owners to be aware if their dog shows symptoms of respiratory illness. But don’t lose sleep.

Meanwhile, Ogden says he will continue to take the extra step to make everyone feel confident dropping off their beloved dogs.

"We're gonna keep doing what we do and keep everybody safe and happy," he said.