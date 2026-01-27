Local program supports families facing dementia and their caregivers

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, including over 200,000 people in Michigan, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

For families facing this devastating diagnosis, finding support can make all the difference in managing the challenges ahead.

Janet Schwamb knows this reality all too well. Her husband, Freddie, was diagnosed with dementia three years ago, though warning signs appeared much earlier.

"It really goes back about 8 years. He had balance problems about 8 years ago, and he had some ambulatory problems, walking," Schwamb said.

Freddie Schwamb spent decades as a teacher and assistant principal in New York. Even after retiring in Michigan to be closer to family, he returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher until his condition made it impossible to continue.

"It's always a challenge, and it limits your mobility. You know, getting your wheelchair in and out of the car," Freddie Schwamb said.

The couple of 50 years describes dementia as one of the biggest challenges they've faced.

"So as a caregiver to Freddie, it's all encompassing as the symptoms progress and increase, I do more for him. I do more for the care of the house, the finances, all of the things that life requires us to do on a daily basis," Janet Schwamb said.

In 2024, Mr. and Mrs. Schwamb found support through the Dorothy and Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program, known as the Brown Center, which operates locations in West Bloomfield and Southfield. The program works in partnership with Gesher Human Services and Jewish Senior Life.

"We do cognitively stimulating activities, we do physical activities, things that just treat the whole person," said Sharilyn Rowe, a social worker at the center.

The Brown Center has been serving people living with dementia and their caregivers for nearly 30 years, providing both structured activities and crucial respite for families.

"So, [caregivers] get that chance to drop that person off and know that they're safe and cared for, and they can go and do what it is that they need to do whether that's running errands, taking a nap, having some me time, whatever it is," Rowe said.

Beyond daily programming, the center connects families to critical resources.

On Thursday, January 29, the Brown Center is hosting a free webinar from 2-4 p.m. on the latest advances in Alzheimer's care, where experts will discuss new FDA-approved treatments and how to access them.

Families must register by Tuesday, January 27, by emailing jdorfman@jslmi.org or calling the center at (248)661-6390. Participants will receive a link and can tune in from home.

For the Schwamb family, this type of support has been life-changing, providing both practical help and emotional comfort in knowing they're not facing this journey alone.

"The help is super. They're very empathetic...and fun to be with, and that's a big part of getting through the day," Freddie Schwamb said.

"The longer that we can keep him mobile and the longer we keep him actively engaged, the slower the progression," Janet Schwamb said.

The Brown Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

