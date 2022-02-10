Local school worker helps rescue 2 large dogs from side of I-94 in Macomb County

(WXYZ) — A local school teacher rescued two large dogs from the side of the highway in Roseville on Thursday morning.

According to Clintondale Schools, Rachel Kowalski was involved in the rescue on eastbound I-94 near Gratiot Ave. Kowalski is the director of teaching and learning.

She saw a husky and black lab on the freeway, which caused 15-20 vehicles to help get the dogs rescued.

Kowalski was able to get both dogs into her car, before Macomb County Animal Control arrived to take them to the shelter.

The district said the interior of her Cadillac was trashed by the dogs' muddy paws, but the district's custodian helped clean the interior.