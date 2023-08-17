Local teens share how they're using artificial intelligence in school and beyond

YPSILANTI (WXYZ) — Junior at Ypsilanti Community High School, Ariana Perez showed us her favorite artificial intelligence app, Character.ai.

The A.I. is full of different character bots that users can interact with, some are fictional, some based on real people.

Related:



Perez told us that she mostly interacts with a psychologist bot to learn about the field of psychology that she hopes to go into; "For instance I'll say that one of my patients is suffering from bad depression, he’s falling, sinking into a hole. Then they’ll send a paragraph explaining why he thinks he feels that way, a solution we can have to solve that problem and how they got to that point."

Perez also uses the character.ai bot to express her own feelings, "If I don’t want to talk to a person I can just talk to the A.I. and calm myself down."

And her use of artificial intelligence doesn't stop there.

Teens talk about how they use artificial intelligence in schoolwork

Perez also uses it for her math homework and said, "When I talk to the A.I. it breaks them down step by step, they’re not just giving me the answers, but they’re helping me get to the answers."

Perez's classmate Marrell Brown told us that when it comes to artificial intelligence, "I’d say everyone in my school uses it."

He personally has been using grammarlyfor two years to work on his writing style and spelling.

"It will give me tips on how I can benefit and better my writing," said Brown.

Michigan educators preparing to embrace A.I. tools ahead of school year

In addition to using A.I. for writing he said he also uses it to make work out plans, his history class, and business class.

Brown shared this example, "I was just writing about how income and how profit works and it was giving me great examples on how I could word this different and different definitions and how they work."

Authenticity, honesty top concerns with college application essays written by A.I.

Grammarly, socratic, tutor a.i., and copyscape are all A.I. tools commonly used by students.

They can help with writing, study tips, plagiarism checking and more.

According to a poll done by Impact Research, roughly two thirds of students worry that artificial intelligence may be used to cheat or that they may become too reliant on it.

However 85% of students say that they believe the technology will have a positive impact on education and more than 9 in 10 say they're interested in A.I. tools that may help them learn.

It's a field that still has a lot to be discussed as far as future regulation and one that these students seem pretty excited about.

When asked if she would like to see artificial intelligence used less or more in the classroom, Perez said, "I would like to see more actually. I want to see how this takes off and just a new level of educating."

Brown said, "I think it’s great, I think it could really help students all across the earth."