Local woman finds an alligator outside of her Romulus home

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officers with the Romulus Police Department (RPD) received a unique phone call recently from a woman who had an unwelcome visitor at her home.

In a hilarious Facebook post, the department confirmed the incident and called it the "Romulus Alligator Event of 2023."

"A common saying in police work is that officers have a front row seat to the greatest show on earth. When you start your workday, you never know what's going to happen. Because of this, police work is interesting, and officers get some pretty good stories," the Romulus Police Department said Wednesday.

The woman, police say called the department to report an alligator was outside of her home and on her patio.

"A Romulus woman calls the police station and is calmly speaking to the sergeant. "Yes, uhm... (faint laughter in the background) I live over at ******** and there is a crocodile or an alligator on my back patio." After determining that no one is in danger, the mildly skeptical sergeant, "Can you send a picture of it?" said RPD.

Upon receipt of the photo, the stunned sergeant immediately dispatched officers to the home.

In the undated, now-viral photo, the alligator is seen outside of the home with its mouth tied shut.

At this time, police have not released the woman's name, date of the incident or the location as the incident is still under investigation.

If you are missing an alligator or know someone who is, please contact the Romulus Police Department at (734) 941-8400.

