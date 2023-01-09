Local youth hockey doctor accused of sex assault faced judge Monday morning

(WXYZ) — A local youth hockey doctor accused of sexual assault faced a judge this morning.

Zvi Levran, 66, appeared on a zoom hearing in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills.

The pre-trial hearing was on two felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged crimes happened in early August in his West Bloomfield office.

Levran is also facing 17 additional CSC charges related to separate cases.

Records show doctor accused of sexual assault has history of state complaints

Prosecutors say he sexually abused patients at his home office.

Today in court, the hearing was adjourned for four weeks to allow time for attorneys to obtain additional medical records in the case.