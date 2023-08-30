Watch Now
Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

Shane Smith/AP
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:03:52-04

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi.

The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says four state residents harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.

This photo provided by Red Antler Processing shows the alligator sport hunting team made up of, from left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City, Miss. The male alligator weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long, and its length broke the state record as the longest alligator ever caught, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. (Shane Smith/Red Antler Processing via AP)

The alligator weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long. That breaks the previous record by over 2 inches.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi's alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. The 2023 season ends Sept. 4

