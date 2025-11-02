Longtime Detroit broadcaster Warren Pierce dies at 82

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Longtime Detroit radio host and TV anchor Warren Pierce has died at the age of 82.

According to an online obituary, Pierce died on Oct. 31.

Pierce was a beloved Detroit broadcaster, working at 760 WJR, hosting “The Warren Pierce Show,” and anchoring at Fox 2.

According to his obituary, Pierce interviewed over 70,000 people during his career.

His obituary says Pierce leaves behind four daughters and four grandchildren.

Warren was known as a supporter of the University of Michigan and its football team. He also had a deep love for animals, his obituary said.

Funeral services have been arranged. Those details can be found online.

