Longtime Detroit education advocate Tyrone Winfrey Sr. dies

Tyrone Winfrey Sr., the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, has died, according to several reports.

Winfrey is the former president of the Detroit school board. He's always been about young people first, making sure Detroit kids are getting into college.

He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and beat it once before it came back to attack his neck, liver and back.

"I was blindsided. I was working out, the picture of health, eating healthy," Winfrey said.

He says prayer warriors have helped him through. His pastor Bishop Charles Ellis, has been his spiritual guide. His wife, Janice Winfrey, has also been there for him.

Most recently, Winfrey had been in charge getting Detroit alumni to return home for a weekend of entertainment. It included city tours by bike, a block party called a Taste of Livernois, and a dinner gala and awards show at Huntington Place.

He also helped partner with Black College Expo to help offer students in the city an opportunity to look at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Winfrey was also the husband of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, and is survived by her and their three children.