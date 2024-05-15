Longtime WXYZ weathercaster Marilyn Turner dies at 93

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 legend Marilyn Turner has died, family confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

Turner started at Channel 7 in the 1970s as a weathercaster. Over the next two decades, she and her husband John Kelly hosted the popular WXYZ talk show "Kelly and Company" as well as "Good Afternoon Detroit."

WXYZ A file photo of John Kelly and Marilyn Turner.

In 2008 to mark our station's 60th anniversary, Turner returned to Broadcast House to anchor our 7 p.m. newscast alongside Kelly and Bill Bonds.

The best of "Kelly & Company": From the WXYZ archives

Turner was 93 years old. Kelly died in 2016 at the age of 88.