Longtime WXYZ weathercaster Marilyn Turner dies at 93

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 legend Marilyn Turner has died, family confirmed to 7 News Detroit.
Turner started at Channel 7 in the 1970s as a weathercaster. Over the next two decades, she and her husband John Kelly hosted the popular WXYZ talk show "Kelly and Company" as well as "Good Afternoon Detroit."
In 2008 to mark our station's 60th anniversary, Turner returned to Broadcast House to anchor our 7 p.m. newscast alongside Kelly and Bill Bonds.
The best of "Kelly & Company": From the WXYZ archives
Turner was 93 years old. Kelly died in 2016 at the age of 88.