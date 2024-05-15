Watch Now
Longtime WXYZ weathercaster Marilyn Turner dies at 93

WXYZ legend Marilyn Turner has died, family confirmed to 7 News Detroit. Turner started at Channel 7 in the 1970s as a weathercaster.
Screenshot 2024-05-15 at 4.34.30 PM.png
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 17:36:23-04

Turner started at Channel 7 in the 1970s as a weathercaster. Over the next two decades, she and her husband John Kelly hosted the popular WXYZ talk show "Kelly and Company" as well as "Good Afternoon Detroit."

John Kelly and Marilyn Turner
A file photo of John Kelly and Marilyn Turner.

In 2008 to mark our station's 60th anniversary, Turner returned to Broadcast House to anchor our 7 p.m. newscast alongside Kelly and Bill Bonds.

Turner was 93 years old. Kelly died in 2016 at the age of 88.

