Los Angeles drivers urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles motorists are heading into their first commute since a weekend fire that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown.

Commuters appear to have heeded advice to plan alternate routes, take public transit or work from home Monday.

A state highway official says congestion is a little bit lighter than normal.

At the fire site, hazardous materials teams are removing burned material from underneath Interstate 10 to make way for engineers to see if the columns and deck of the highway can support the normal traffic of about 300,000 vehicles per day.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says officials can't yet offer a timeline for when the highway might reopen.