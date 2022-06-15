Loss of beloved Woodward Bar & Grill, oldest LGBTQ+ bar in Detroit, weighing heavy on community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A three-alarm fire Tuesday destroyed the Woodward Bar & Grill. The bar had been around since the 1950s. It was the oldest LGBTQ+ bar in the city and among the oldest in the country. Its loss is being felt deeply in the queer community of Detroit.

Charred remains are all that are left of the staple of Detroit nightlife. It’s more than just a local watering hole, people like Dominic BluTick, who both worked and played at the Woodward, are mourning the loss.

“It’s the last thing I ever expected to psychologically associate with this … is the burnt down memory. You know it’s kind of painful. It does hurt,” admitted BluTick.

He said a lot of people are suddenly out of work.

“There are a lot of bartenders, DJs, promoters. A lot of people who were still putting their heart, soul, money, time, patience, blood, sweat and tears into the bars. So 100%, everybody’s feeling a loss,” explained BluTick.

Jey’Nce Poindexter works at the Ruth Ellis Center just down the street. The center is another resource and safe haven for the LGBTQ community. She explained what the Woodward provided.

“It’s been a place where you can go and have a good time and bump into good people of all backgrounds, all genders, all colors, all creeds,” said Poindexter.

She explained what the fire took from the community.

“It really is a heavy loss not just to the LGBTQ community but our broader community, our allies and those who occupy the space,” Poindexter said.

The bar’s owner, Jeff Hall, was on location Wednesday, examining the damage with inspectors. He explained how difficult it was to see the place he loves destroyed.

“I had to leave the scene for a little while because it was just a lot, you know, watching this place burn like that. I came down hopeful that it would be smaller than that. But obviously it just turned into a huge fire,” he said.

Hall said he has received support from around the country.

“They sent me messages from Chicago to Atlanta. And that really helped me, like the heartfelt messages. I felt like I had a lot of community support,” he said.

Many people have asked, what’s next? Hall said he plans to bring the bar back.

“Right now, I’m focused on rebuilding, and just make a lot more memories here.”

