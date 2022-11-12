'Lots of anger': Farmington Hills student among dozens exploited on porn website

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A female student at North Farmington High School is breaking her silence after being exploited online without even knowing it.

Her image and others were placed on a pornographic website.

7 Action News has confirmed a 17-year-old was arrested. The photos themselves were not sexual in nature, and a letter did go out to inform parents from the school.

“Anger. Lots of anger. I’m pretty angry about it still,” Elana Harr said.

As a senior, she’s made all the right choices to protect her reputation.

“Most of us are sad and hurt and violated. It’s just a mess,” Harr said.

She told 7 Action News there could be as many as 40 victims.

“I saw some things on the website and there are photos and videos of some people doing very inappropriate things, and it’s absolutely disgusting,” Harr added.

We also spoke with her mother.

“I was revolted. The person who did this took some really innocent photos of my kid that were perfectly appropriate and where she felt great about herself and turned it into something vulgar and disgusting.” Barrett Harr said.

“Get these kids support. They have been violated in a way that no high school student should be dealing with,” Barrett Harr added.

For Elana Harr, there’s also having to face the reality other classmates were targeted as well.

“I’ve had to personally tell people they were on the website,” she said.

As for the teen arrested, he’s been able to return to custody of parents for now. While charges are reviewed, there remains one burning question.

“Why? What’s going on in his head. Why he would do this to us? We did nothing. I did nothing,” Elana Harr asked.

Police are investigating whether or not there could be more victims. If you can help with this case, call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2600.

