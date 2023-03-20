Watch Now
'Love Island USA' looking for single Detroiters to join the show

Posted at 7:54 AM, Mar 20, 2023
(WXYZ) — The dating show "Love Island USA" is looking to cast people from right here in metro Detroit.

According to a casting call for the Peacock show, "Love Island USA" and Producer ITV Entertainment are currently accepting applications for singles to be part of the show.

In the show, islanders will take up residence in a villa with the hope of finding love and winning a $100,000 prize.

It debuted in the summer of 2022 and quickly became one of the most-streamed shows on Peacock. Contestants "couple up" and compete in a series of games and challenges.

There's a "re-coupling ceremony" and anyone who remains single risks elimination and being dumped from the island.

People can apply to be on the show at loveislandusa.castingcrane.com.

