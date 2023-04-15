Loved ones honor ex-Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner found dead at home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of friends and coworkers came together to remember a long-time social justice crusader in Ann Arbor Friday night.

She was found dead inside her home after a coworker requested a welfare check.

A tearful night in Ann Arbor involved hearing those who knew and loved 51-year-old Jude Walton discuss the loss.

“She had a dry sense of humor. I certainly appreciated that,” said colleague and friend Lisa Jackson, who served on an independent oversight committee with Walton to hold police accountable.

Friends recall her overwhelming desire to help others. She was kind, outgoing and committed to standing up through her work with Avalon Housing.

“All of us had the spirit of trying to improve policing in Ann Arbor. I have to say, I’m not so interested in what happened; it’s not going to bring Jude back. She was such a reasonable person — smart, witty,” Jackson said.

She had a British accent and a beautiful voice” Jackson said.

Another friend, Monique Deschaine added “The work she’s done in this town and the impact on this community, the people at Avalon Housing she touched, I can only imagine how this is impacting them. I’m here in support of them.”

Walton is also be remembered for her artistic, creativity and brilliance. Sadly, police say her body was found at home, but no suspect information is being released related to the homicide.

“She always would open up her door even after hours of work to assist people whatever way she could. It’s sad. A sad loss,” friend Jalicia Harris said.

A friend of 19 years, Catherine Christmas attended the vigil telling us, “With her spirit, her art and creativity — her generosity, her reach was so vast. The safest space I’ve been in on this planet.”

Police say the murder took place following a break-in between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A motive remains unknown and no firearms were used.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras on Chopin Street and continue to request tips from the public.