Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist speaks about Whitmer's 2023 budget proposal

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her budget proposal for 2023 on Wednesday.

Items in the plan include education, economy, public health, infrastructure and community safety.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joined 7 Action News for a one-on-on discussion about the plan.

Gilchrist said they talked with Michigan residents during the process to create the proposal.

“That’s what the governor and I spend the majority of our time on, talking with folks in Detroit, all across the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. Talking with teachers and education professionals, families, parents, entrepreneurs, small business owners and hearing what their priorities are,” he said. “And this budget reflects what we heard.”

The budget proposal has received both praise and criticism.

“This budget reflects the priorities of the people of Michigan. So, we look forward to sitting down with the appropriations chair and we hope he’s listening to folks in the same way because what this budget does is make key investments that will pay off in the long term in Michigan. And it also puts money in people’s pockets,” Gilchrist said.

