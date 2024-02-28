Ludacris, Solomun, Idris Elba & more to perform Detroit's Movement festival; view 2024 lineup

(WXYZ) — Movement has announced the full lineup for its 2024 festival, taking place once again Memorial Day weekend at Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit.

Some of the major names headlining the event in the techno genre include DJ Solomun, Richie Hawtin and Fatboy Slim.

Acclaimed actor and DJ Idris Elba will also be performing with Kevin Saunderson will reuinte at the festival.

On the hip hop front, Ludacris and Detroit's own Tee Grizzley are set to perform.

You can check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now at the Movement website.

