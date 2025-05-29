Lyoya family files $100M lawsuit against Grand Rapids, Officer Schurr after mistrial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The parents of Patrick Lyoya are speaking out following the Kent County prosecutor’s decision not to retry former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in their son’s 2022 death. The family also announced a $100 million civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and Schurr.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant, was fatally shot by Schurr during a traffic stop in April 2022. Schurr was charged with second-degree murder, but his trial ended in a mistrial last month when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. In May, prosecutors said they would not pursue a retrial.

Speaking through a translator, Lyoya’s parents, Dorcas and Peter, shared their heartbreak at the decision during a news conference on Thursday in Detroit.

“This decision really broke me down, and my heart is still bleeding right now,” said Dorcas Lyoya, wiping away tears.

Peter Lyoya echoed his wife’s pain, expressing doubts about the fairness of the legal process.

“From the beginning, I had doubt, and I realized maybe this thing is not going to happen good,” Peter said. He also voiced concerns about the racial makeup of the jury, which was predominantly white.

“I realized, we Black in this country, we are not important to the justice,” Peter said.

The Lyoyas, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have vowed to continue their fight for justice through the civil courts.

Attorney Ven Johnson announced the family’s $100 million lawsuit, seeking damages from both the city of Grand Rapids and Schurr. The case will be heard in Kalamazoo, though Johnson said it could be at least two years before it goes to trial.

“Under civil law, if someone is found what we call ‘liable’ or ‘responsible,’ then they would pay a jury verdict or a judgment,” Johnson explained.

The Lyoya family sees the civil case as their last remaining hope for justice after the failed criminal trial.

“The only hope that the Lyoyas have for justice is now under the civil courts,” Johnson said.

Patrick Lyoya’s death drew national attention. The fatal encounter began when Schurr pulled Lyoya over for improper vehicle registration. A struggle ensued, during which Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head while Lyoya was face down on the ground.

Schurr's defense maintains that the use of force was justified as Schurr feared for his life.

Despite the setbacks, the Lyoya family remains determined.

“I’m not tired. I will keep fighting for the justice of my son,” Peter Lyoya said.

“For me, I’m not happy, and I will never be happy until we find justice for Patrick,” added Dorcas Lyoya.

The first step in the civil case will be a scheduling conference, set for June 17.

