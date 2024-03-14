M-10 The Lodge closing between I-75 and Grand River in Detroit this weekend

A heads up for drivers in metro Detroit. M-10 the Lodge Freeway is closing in Detroit this weekend for bridge work.
According to MDOT, M-10 will close between I-75 and Grand River Ave. (M-5) starting at 8 p.m. Friday and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday, March 18.
Below are the detours:
- Northbound M-10 will be detoured onto southbound I-75 to westbound I-96, then eastbound I-94 to northbound M-10.
- Southbound M-10 will be detoured onto eastbound M-5 (Grand River Avenue) into downtown Detroit.
- Another suggested alternative route to access downtown Detroit is to take I-94 to I-96 or I-75. Plan extra time.