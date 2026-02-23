M-14/I-96 project at I-275 resumes this week, closing westbound lanes for months

PLYMOUTH TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The M-14/I-96 project at I-275 resumes between Sheldon Road and Newburgh Road in Plymouth Township and Livonia. Drivers are not excited about the extra drive time, but they told us their vehicles will appreciate the road fixes.

The westbound lanes will soon be closed, and these roads are getting improvements, while both directions of traffic will be moved to the newly built eastbound lanes.

Detroit driver Nicholas Smith has seen the damage that rough roads on westbound M-14/I-96 can do to a vehicle, as potholes had him refilling his tires when we talked to him.

"If we don't have, we have more potholes, at least I see my tax dollars in action," Smith said.

People driving through the stretch in Livonia and Plymouth Township told us that this shift won't be as much of a wrench in their commute plans. They've already had to work around the eastbound lane construction, but that doesn't make the change less of a headache.

The Michigan Department of Transportation, whose employees also have to drive through the same construction, says that it's got to be done.

"It's not great, I didn't enjoy the first side, so I know I have to deal with the second side, but I already got used to planning around it," said Livonia driver Justin Radecki.

"It's bittersweet, it needs to be done so I'm ok with it," said Detroit driver Tavares Demings.

"We either close the roads to fix it or we have to close the road because it wouldn’t be safe for you to drive on," said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.