Macaulay Culkin coming to Detroit for 'Home Alone' screening with Q&A this winter

Macaulay Culkin Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin is coming to Detroit this winter for a special screening of the film.

"A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin" will take place Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

There will be a screening of the iconic holiday film, followed by a moderated interview and audience Q&A with Culkin.

"Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself. Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic," the event reads.

It's an all-ages event and tickets go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

