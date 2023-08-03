Mackinac Bridge auctioning off 96 circulated tokens

The Mackinac Bridge is auctioning off bridge tokens that stopped being accepted at the end of 2022.

According to the bridge, there are 96 used circulated tokens being auctioned off in various conditions and random tokens.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens as of Sept. 10, 2019, but still was taking token redemption up until the end of 2022.

Officials said less than 1% of all tokens issued remained in circulation as of October 2022.

“Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do,” MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said in October 2022. “We’ve given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us and it’s time to turn remaining tokens into collectors’ items.”

The auction goes through Aug. 15 and is available on the GovDeals website.

Over the years, the MBA issued a variety of token versions available in rolls of 24.