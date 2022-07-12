Mackinac Island named best island in the United States

Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan has been named the best island in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure.

The website ranked 15 different islands in the continental U.S., with the historic island coming in at No. 1 with a ranking of 89.10 out of 100.

"Eighty percent of this roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. The family-friendly downtown has many restaurants, fudge shops, and galleries. There are also several golf courses, one of which, known as "Wawa," lies on a battlefield where the British captured the island from the Americans in the War of 1812. You can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed. Accommodations include the Grand Hotel, which dates back to 1887 and earned the No. 6 spot on this year's list of the Best Hotels in the Midwest," the website writes.

The entire list of the 15 islands is below.