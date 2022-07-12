Watch Now
Mackinac Island named best island in the United States

A tour boat speeds past the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, MI on July 28,2008. Motorized vehicles have been prohibited on the island since 1898, with the exception of snowmobiles during winter, emergency vehicles, and service vehicles.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 10:49:29-04

Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan has been named the best island in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure.

The website ranked 15 different islands in the continental U.S., with the historic island coming in at No. 1 with a ranking of 89.10 out of 100.

"Eighty percent of this roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. The family-friendly downtown has many restaurants, fudge shops, and galleries. There are also several golf courses, one of which, known as "Wawa," lies on a battlefield where the British captured the island from the Americans in the War of 1812. You can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed. Accommodations include the Grand Hotel, which dates back to 1887 and earned the No. 6 spot on this year's list of the Best Hotels in the Midwest," the website writes.

The entire list of the 15 islands is below.

  1. Mackinac Island, Michigan
  2. Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  3. Nantucket, Massachusetts
  4. San Juan Islands, Washington
  5. Golden Isles, Georgia
  6. Outer Banks, North Carolina
  7. Mount Desert Island, Maine
  8. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
  9. Hilton Head, South Carolina
  10. Amelia Island, Florida
  11. Florida Keys
  12. Captiva Island, Florida
  13. Sanibel island, Florida
  14. Block Island, Rhode Island
  15. Longboat Key, Florida
