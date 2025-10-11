MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huwaida Arraf, a human rights attorney and activist from Macomb Township, is currently jailed in Israel after the ship she was in was intercepted by Israeli forces.

Her husband, Adam Shapiro, confirmed this with 7 News Detroit. He said Arraf was trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The group of 145 activists set sail on Sept. 30.

Macomb attorney, activist jailed in Israel while trying to deliver aid to Gaza

“They’re carrying medicine, they’re carrying baby food, they’re carrying journalists and medical workers in this case of this ship that Huwaida was on," Shapiro explained. “Why there's still a great need for the world to access Gaza immediately is that the health conditions of the people who have survived up until now remain precarious."

Israeli forces detained her and the other coalition volunteers on Tuesday.

Alex McDonald told 7 News Detroit, “The Israeli forces took control of the boats in international water where they have no jurisdiction.”

McDonald is with U.S. Boats to Gaza, a U.S. organization that’s part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

“Our goal is to break the blockade, the siege, the illegal siege on Gaza. It’s been going on for 17 years now," he explained.

Shapiro said that’s exactly how long Arraf has been sailing with the Flotilla and that this is the second time she's been imprisoned by Israeli forces since July. Except that time, he said she was released within 24 hours.

This coming Sunday, he said her lawyers will challenge her ongoing detention in front of the Israeli Supreme Court.

When asked how he's doing, Shapiro replied, "Well, we are used to it for one thing and for another. My kids and I and Huwaida’s family support her in these efforts. We know why she’s doing it. She’s doing it one, because she believes her people should be free and two, in this case, because of what’s been happening over the last two years. She believes it is an absolute requirement that people take action to stand up for what right.”

Shapiro said Arraf is a dual U.S. and Israeli citizen, and he said he's been told the Israeli government is planning to charge her with infiltration.

It's a known risk that comes with the territory as they try to raise international awareness and pressure governments for their cause.

Adam Shapiro An undated courtesy photo of Huweida Arraf.

"Although there may not be bombs falling, there are other extreme dangers that the people need international assistance and attention immediately," he said.

Several U.S senators wrote a joint letter to the state department, demanding answers about the U.S. government's response to helping the jailed Americans.

