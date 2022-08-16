Macomb County 90-year-old wins $250K playing KENO!, says he’s ‘on top of the world’

(WXYZ) — A 90-year-old man told Michigan Lottery he feels like he’s “on top of the world” after winning $250,000 playing KENO! in June.

The Macomb County man reportedly bought the ticket at the CVS Pharmacy on Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights, matching 10 of the 22 numbers that were drawn on June 18. His winning numbers were: 01-13-26-32-38-40-55-64-67-79.

“I gave the cashier my ticket to check and asked him if I’d won big. After he looked it over for a minute, he said: ‘I think you did it!’ I took the ticket to the nearest Lottery office and asked them to check it to be sure. When they confirmed my prize, I was exhilarated!” the man told Michigan Lottery.

He says he plans to save his winnings.