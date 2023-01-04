Macomb County Health Department giving away free radon testing kits

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department is giving away free radon testing kits to residents during Radon Action Month.

Radon occurs naturally in soil and rock, moving up through the soil and into buildings though cracks and openings in the foundation floor or walls. It has no smell or taste, but can reportedly get to a dangerous level in new and old homes, whether they are well-sealed or drafty with or without a basement.

Extended exposure to high levels of radon increases the risk of lung cancer, according to the health department.

The health department reports in a news release that radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in America, killing 21,000 Americans every year.

If high levels are detected in your home, there are steps you can take to fix the problem.

The health department is offering test kits while supplies last free of charge at two locations:

Central Health Center, 43525 Elizabeth Road, Mount Clemens, phone 586-469-5236.



Southwest Health Service Center, 27690 Van Dyke, Warren, phone 586-465-8030.



The offices are open 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, and residents must call ahead to reserve their kit.

