Macomb County nonprofit working to get prom dresses to local teens

(WXYZ) — A Macomb County nonprofit is working to get prom dresses to Metro Detroit teens who otherwise may not be able to afford them.

Moe Lietz is the founder of the Sparkle Network. The nonprofit creates awareness for people and causes by uniting charity, comedy, communities and business.

Since 2014, the non profit has been giving away prom dresses to metro Detroit teens. Lietz says every summer for the last 8 years, she has collected donated prom gowns from community members and local stores. The dresses are then stored before being set up for teens to try on and wear to prom or homecoming.

"Clothes should not be a reason you can’t go. That’s my feeling," said Lietz.

After signing up through the nonprofit's website, teens get a private shopping appointment to try on dresses, shoes and jewelry. They also can get hair and makeup services. The appointments typically take place in a local mall or shopping center.

This year's giveaway is set to kick off this weekend and will travel to several counties in the coming weeks. The first event will be at Macomb Mall in Roseville followed by events in Rochester, Pontiac, Troy and Downriver.

"The biggest thing is the self confidence and self worth. To have somebody believe in them and tell them they should have all the experiences that hits a lot of them."

Lietz says over the years she's been able to dress dozens of girls for both prom and homecoming. Ann Allard, who attended Roseville High School, received a dress last year from Sparkle Network.

"When I went with my best friend Lexi, I had her help me pick a couple out. She picked a purple blueish one and I liked it," said Allard of her appointment. "I felt wonderful."

"It was beautiful. I teared up," her dad Jason Allard added.

Jason said her signed his daughter up for the donated dress after seeing it on Facebook.

"I’m pretty engaged in my daughters education and wanted something nice for her. We’re low income and getting help from the state and everything," said Jason. " I was still trying to figure out money for senior photos. That expense is huge. Getting her hair and nails done, that’s a couple hundred dollars there. By Moe donating a dress to us, it really helped."

Lietz says appointments are already booked for this weekends dress giveaway but there are still openings for upcoming weekends. High School students who would like to sign up can send an email to Sparkle.Network3@gmail.com for an application.

Sparkle Network will begin taking dress donations for the upcoming year in June at the Utica Palooza. More information about how to get involved can be found on the nonprofit's website.