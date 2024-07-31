Macomb County officials exploring putting a hotel and convention center along Lake St. Clair

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Would a hotel and convention center be feasible along Lake St. Clair? That’s the question that will be at the center of a study conducted by Macomb County officials.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Captain John Fanti, owner of Spirit Cruise Boat. “There’s definitely more room for tourism on our lake.”

Fanti is owner of tour boat company and a marine repair shop. Both of his businesses are based around Lake St. Clair.

He says a hotel and convention center would boost the county’s economy, which already sees nearly $2 billion in economic impact due to the lake.

“Everybody could probably benefit, make it a win win,” he said.

WXYZ Captain John Fanti

While Fanti is on board with the idea of the proposed hotel, others not so much. I spoke with a St. Clair Shores resident who says he is concerned about where the hotel and convention center will go.

“There’s no room for nothing unless you’re displacing people,” said Denny K of St. Clair Shores. “I just don’t see it benefiting around here. I don’t know further down or anything. In this area here, I don’t see it.”

As far as where the hotel would go, I went to ask Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel about that.

“Kind of hard to throw that out there, I do that and the value of those properties goes through the roof,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. “So with that, there’s sites in every one of the municipalities that are assisting us, St. Clair Shores, Harrison Township, Chesterfield and even out in New Baltimore.

WXYZ Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel

Meanwhile back to Captain Fanti, he says welcomes any opportunity to share Lake St. Clair with others.

“Why not it’s one of the most beautiful parts of Metro Detroit might as well share it,” said Fanti.

After the study is completed, Hackel says next steps are to gauge developers interests on where to put the proposed hotel and convention center.