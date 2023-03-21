Watch Now
Macomb County outlines infrastructure improvements for 2023 construction season

Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 11:59:25-04

(WXYZ) — Macomb County is gearing up for $163 million in road, bridge and traffic improvements during this year’s construction season.

“From major reconstruction and rehabilitation to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our roadways, these projects are critical to the transportation infrastructure needs of our region,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel in a press release. “There isn’t a road or bridge we can’t fix if we have adequate funding. We will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding to ensure the more than $2 billion dollars in road improvements needed across Macomb County are resolved."

According to the Macomb County Department of Roads, the construction program will focus on 20 primary and local road projects, five bridges and culverts, and more than 20 asphalt resurfacing and concrete repair projects.

Multiple maintenance, traffic improvement and modernizations projects are also reportedly planned for this year.

They’ve released the following list for all primary and local road, bridge and traffic projects on tap for 2023. Estimated dates are tentative.

ProjectLocationEstimatedConstructionCostType of WorkCommunityEst.StartEst.Finish
23 Mile RoadCard Road toRomeo Plank Road$15,583,795Widening from2 to 5 LanesMacomb TwpJune 2022Fall2023
14 Mile RoadHayes Road toHoover Road$6,523,820Mill, Base Repair,and Asphalt OverlaySterling Heightsand WarrenSpring 2023Summer 2023
28 Mile Road BridgeOver the Deer CreekMDOT BridgeBundle ProgramBridge RemovalLenox TwpFall2023Fall2023
30 Mile RoadMound Road toBur Oak DrivePermit Project by WashingtonTownshipGravel to Asphalt RoadWashington TwpSpring 2023Summer 2023
30 Mile Road Bur Oak Drive toKildare Drive$2,348,167Gravel to Asphalt RoadWashington TwpSummer 2023Fall2023
33 Mile RoadLowe Plank Road toMain Street (M-19)$555,199Asphalt OverlayRichmondSummer 2023Summer 2023
Campground RoadVan Dyke Avenue to28 Mile Road$3,000,000Road Rehabilitation,Culvert Replacement,and RoundaboutConstructionWashington TwpSummer 2023Fall2023
Capac RoadIrwin Road toPratt Road$871,083Asphalt OverlayArmada TwpSummer 2023Summer 2023
Card RoadHall Road (M-59) to350 feet north$204,129Construct DualRight Turn LanesMacomb TwpSummer 2023Summer 2023
Coon CreekRoad BridgeCoon Creek Road to100 feet north ofArmada Ridge Road$1,038,553Bridge ReplacementArmada TwpSummer 2023Fall2023
Garfield Road22 Mile Road to23 Mile Road$4,579,947Construct New RoadMacomb TwpSpring 2023Fall2023
Kelly Road14 Mile Road to15 Mile Road$4,450,000ReconstructionClinton Twpand FraserSummer 2023Fall2023
Metropolitan Parkway(16 Mile Road)Ryan Road toMound Road$4,071,808Mill, Base Repair,and Asphalt OverlaySterling HeightsSummer 2023Fall2023
Mound RoadI-696 to M-59$80,000,000ReconstructionSterling Heightsand WarrenSummer 2021Spring 2024
North Bay Drive,Precision Drive,and Commerce Blvd25 Mile Road to26 Mile Road$5,454,379ReconstructionChesterfield TwpSpring 2023Summer 2023
Schoenherr Road19 Mile Road toHall Road (M-59)$3,509,946Mill, Base Repair,and Asphalt OverlaySterling HeightsSpring 2023Summer 2023
Washington RoadBridgeOver the Salt River$4,402,705Bridge ReplacementChesterfield TwpSummer 2023Fall2023
West Archer DriveOver Channel toLake St. Clair$2,333,209Bridge ReplacementHarrison TwpSummer 2023Fall2023
Wolcott RoadOver Tupper BrookDrain$383,000Culver ReplacementArmada TwpSpring 2023Summer 2023
Asphalt PavementPreservation ProgramMultiple Locations$3,000,000Repairs on VariousRoads withinthe CountyVarious LocationsSpring 2023Fall2023
Concrete PavementPreservation ProgramMultiple Locations$3,000,000Repairs on VariousRoads withinthe CountyVarious LocationsSpring 2023Fall2023
SubdivisionReconstructionProgramMultiple Locations$3,593,212ReconstructionVarious LocationsSummer 2023Fall2023
Fiber Phase 3Multiple Locations$2,539,625.76Install Fiber OpticCable on Various Roadswithin Macomb CountyVarious LocationsFeb.2022Dec. 2024
Signal ModernizationMultiple Locations$1,032,611.89Upgrade ExistingDiagonal Span Configurationto Box Span ConfigurationVarious LocationsNov.2021July2023
Fiber Phase 4Multiple Locations$2,373,076.86Install Fiber Optic Cableon Various Roadswithin Macomb CountyVarious LocationsNov. 2023July2025
LongitudinalPavement MarkingMultiple Locations$590,000.00Application of LongitudinalPavement MarkingsVarious LocationsSpring 2023Spring 2024
SpecialPavement MarkingMultiple Locations$180,000.00Upgrade Stop Barsand CrosswalksVarious LocationsSpring 2023Spring 2024
Guardrail SafetyMultiple Locations$235,000.00Upgrade GuardrailsVarious LocationsSpring 2023Spring 2024
Signal ModernizationMultiple Locations$1,333,222.00Upgrade ExistingDiagonal Span Configurationto Box Span ConfigurationVarious LocationsSummer 2023Spring 2025
Storm Water PumpStations RehabilitationMultiple Locations$400,000.00Storm Water Mechanicaland Electrical SystemsReplacementHarrison TownshipSummer 2023Fall2024
Traffic OperationsCenter OperationsCounty Wide$3,665,000.00Operation and Maintenanceof the Macomb CountyTraffic Operations CenterVarious LocationsWinter 2023Winter 2024
Fiber Phase 5Multiple Locations$2,383,503.00Install Fiber Optic Cableon Various Roadswithin Macomb CountyVarious LocationsWinter 2023Summer 2026
