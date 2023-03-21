Macomb County parents charged in starvation death of 2-year-old

Two parents are facing charges in connection to the starving death of their 2-year-old son, according to the Macomb County Prosector’s Office.

Officials say 25-year-old Jonathon Matthew Cheek and 27-year-old Sierra Pearl Zaitona of Clinton Township reported that they found their son dead in his crib on March 16.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says a coroner determined the cause of death was starvation.

Cheek and Zaitona have been charged with second degree murder and child abuse second degree. They were arraigned in Clinton Township District Court with a bond set at $1,000,000.00 cash/surety with a GPS tether release condition.

Their probable cause hearing is set for April 3 at 8:30 a.m.

