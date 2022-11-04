Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Officials say Antoine Smith, 44 of Mt. Clemens, was struck while walking on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue, and killed.

The incident reportedly happened on October 19 at 9:50 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. It may have damage to the underbody. The suspect vehicle was last seen going north on Park Street, officials say.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information on the crash to come forward. You can call 586-307-9456.