Macomb County Sheriff’s searching for missing, vulnerable woman last seen Sunday

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable woman last seen Sunday.

Joann Kraft, 62, was last seen on July 23 at approximately 11:50 p.m. near northbound Gratiot Avenue and Dickinson Street in Mount Clemens and failed to return home.

Kraft is a white female with dark brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark long-sleeve shirt.

Police say Kraft has early-onset dementia and may be confused.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Joann Kraft, please contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.