Macomb nonprofit helping thousands of local foster children gets evicted

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County nonprofit that thousands of local foster children rely on is now homeless.

The nonprofit, Friends of Foster Kids has been renting out a large building in Sterling Heights where they store their supplies for foster children and hold events, but at the end of January they were told they had 60 days to vacate the building.

Founder of the organization, Theresa Toia tells us they've been in the building since 2018 and never planned on leaving.

The building is used to store the necessities they give to over 2,000 foster kids from nursery to age 20.

The necessities include clothes, beds, toys, blankets, and educational materials.

"They don’t have a family or an aunt or an uncle that they can rely on. They have us," said Toia.

But right now that's at risk.

Toia told 7 Action News when she heard the news she was, "Stunned! We’ve been working at it for 60 days diligently and there’s just nothing out there in our size category that we need."

The nonprofit is looking for a building between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet with high ceilings in the Sterling Heights/Macomb Township area.

Until they find it, all of the foster kids supplies is being held voluntarily by White Star Movers in semi-trucks and moving pods.

"We have nowhere to unload," said Toia. "So now we’re looking to buy a building. I can’t do this again."

40% of foster youth who "age out" of the system end up homeless.

74% of the U.S. prison population is made up of kids who were in the foster care system.

Toia tells 7 Action News these kids need someone they can rely on and without their building it's more difficult to be there.

She hopes someone out there can help because, "All I know is that we’re in trouble."

If you know of a building that could be a good fit for Friends of Foster Kids, or would like to donate visit their website.