Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover halloween candy for kids in need

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy.

It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.

"It's really a great way to use that candy that probably isn't going to get eaten and you need to get rid of," said Lacey Ward with Macomb Township Parks and Recreation.

Ward says the candy is used to fill the Christmas stockings of Macomb County kids living at or below poverty level. She says the candy goes to around 500 kids each year.

"They might not be getting a Christmas and they will get this candy in those stocking stuffers and so you're going to make a kids day," Ward added.

Metro Detroit parents say it's an opportunity to give that they're excited about.

"We get a lot of M&Ms, Snickers, Kit Kat's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, small packs, big packs. All kinds of things," said Jack Gitler as he stood in front of his home.

Gitler says he normally brings leftover candy to the school he works in.

"The kids get a ton of candy especially here this year. Some of it comes back to school with me. I'm a principal and my wife's a teacher. So we bring it back to school also for students," said Gitler. " I wish I would've known about (the candy drive) before I ate a couple bags of those Reese's Pieces myself. Knowing there's a program and passing that information on I think is wonderful," Gitler said.

The candy drive will run until November 20.

People can drop off unwanted, packaged halloween candy at the front desk of the recreation center during business hours. Ward says after the candy drive wraps up, they will begin their holiday toy drive which will also benefit kids in the county in need.

More information can be found on their website.

