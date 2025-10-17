MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb Township attorney and human rights activist returned home Thursday after she says she was detained by Israeli military for the second time in two months.

Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian American human rights attorney and Freedom Flotilla Coalition organizer, says she was released Sunday and landed back in Michigan Thursday afternoon. She was detained along with everyone aboard a flotilla that set sail Sept. 30.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Macomb Twp. attorney, Palestinian human rights activist home following Israeli detainment

"It was really beautiful actually. It was hard to hold back tears," Arraf said about her reunion with friends and family at Detroit Metro Airport.

She says the flotilla, carrying medicine, baby food and teddy bears, was intercepted by Israeli forces. Arraf was aboard a boat called the Conscious with 92 people, about half of whom were medics and journalists.

"My daughter, I missed her birthday. I remember when I told her I have to go on another ship, she was very upset I wasn't gonna be there for her birthday, but I thanked her for allowing me," Arraf said.

Huwaida Arraf

Despite being released five days ago, Arraf said nobody from the American Consulate or Embassy has reached out to her, which she finds discouraging and a sign that her work is essential.

Even with a ceasefire agreement now in place, Arraf said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition will continue its efforts.

"We have to continue," Arraf said.

Watch our previous report when we spoke with Huwaida Arraf's husband about her detainment below:

Macomb attorney, activist jailed in Israel while trying to deliver aid to Gaza

The organization's first Free Gaza mission was in 2008, and in the first five attempts, they successfully entered Gaza.

"The first five times we sailed, we actually entered Gaza. It was a surprise 'cause Israel was threatening it would not let us in. We kept maintaining it was an illegal blockade, and we're going," Arraf said.

Huwaida Arraf

A ceasefire doesn't put a pause to her efforts, she said.

"We need to be extra vigilant. We are going to continue to work to insist, mobilize, sail," Arraf said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

