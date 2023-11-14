Mad Nice Goods opening in Midtown Detroit with coffee, pastries, cocktails & gifts

Mad Nice, one of the most popular new restaurants in Detroit, is opening a new all-day gathering spot with food, coffee, drinks and more.

It's called Mad Nice Goods and it will be located right next to Mad Nice and can be accessed from both inside and outside of the restaurant. The 850-square-foot space will include a bar and two private dining rooms.

Mad Nice Goods will lean into the culinary team from Mad Nice, with menu highlights including house-made pastries, wood-fired bagels, pizza, lasagna, sandwiches and more.

The spot will also have more than 200 curated retail items with a mix of local and global artists, with products including home décor, gifts, candles, books, art, collectibles and more, plus food items like olive oil and other treats.

“In creating Mad Nice Goods, I wanted to offer the community a place to gather and call its own. The vibe just ebbs and flows throughout the day, no pretenses required; just come make yourself at home here” said Heirloom Hospitality CEO Jeremy Sasson. “With exceptional food, drinks, and playfully curated retail items, it is a compilation of all the things we love.”

Mad Nice Goods will open on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and in celebration, they are offering a complimentary latte or coffee drink to all guests until Nov. 17, and 10% off all online orders for pickup and delivery on www.madnicedetroit.comUse code NOV10 at checkout.

It will be open Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to late night and Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to late night.