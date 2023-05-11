'Madagascar,' Bourbon Fest, Mother's Day concert among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Madagascar," "Aladdin" and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are some performances happening this weekend in Detroit.

The Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest returns, and the Harrison Township Public Library will have baby farm animals for families to pet and feed.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Detroit City FC Women vs. Flint City Bucks



Saturday 7 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium at 3201 Roosevelt Street in Hamtramck

The Detroit City FC women's soccer team is playing their home opener this weekend against the Flint City Bucks.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners



Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners this weekend at Comerica Park.

Disney's "Aladdin"



Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

A whole new world is underway at Detroit's Fisher Theatre with the production of Disney's "Aladdin." Organizers say the display, magic, comedy and performance are "unforgettable." An open-caption performance takes place on Friday.

"Madagascar the Musical"



Saturday 2 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

During this musical, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria escape their home at New York's Central Park Zoo and unexpectedly end up on a "journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar." The show will leave fans wanting to "move it, move it!" Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored, organizers say.

Petting Zoo with Spring Babies!



Saturday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Harrison Township Public Library at 38225 Creuse Street, Suite A in Harrison Township

Baby farm animals will be at the Harrison Township Public Library for families to see. People will be able to feed the animals with food that is being provided. During the event, the library is also encouraging families to grab a craft to make there or at home.

Salute to Mother's Day with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle



Sunday 6 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

In honor of Mother's Day, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will perform at Fox Theatre. Doors open an hour before the event starts.

Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest



Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ypsilanti Freighthouse at 100 Marketplace in Ypsilanti

The Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest is back for a second year. The indoor festival will have more than 100 whiskeys, store picks and VIP section. Bourbon will be the highlight of the event, but there will be other options like beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Food trucks, live music and vendors will also be at the festival. Proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of the River, a nonprofit working benefit to rivers in Michigan.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.