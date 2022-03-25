Watch
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright attends a combined naturalization and donation ceremony at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 25, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday.

She was 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

