Madison Heights family creates daily skeleton displays for Halloween

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Madison Heights family is taking Halloween decorations to the next level with their elaborate skeleton displays that change every single day throughout October.

Ryan McDonald has been creating these unique displays since 2020, each inspired by movie scenes and funny scenarios that delight neighbors and passersby.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Madison Heights family creates new Halloween displays daily throughout October

"I do a lot of planning, I buy a lot of stuff on clearance, I buy a lot of zip ties," McDonald said.

What began as a simple display has evolved into a neighborhood attraction. McDonald's Halloween tradition started with just four small skeletons arranged around a bonfire.

"We had a lot of people just come by and really like it, and one person, I don't remember who it was, asked 'What are they going to be doing tomorrow?' And from that point forward, every year throughout the month of October, I change the scenes every single day," McDonald said.

WXYZ

The displays feature meticulous attention to detail, with McDonald recreating famous movie scenes and playful scenarios.

"I've done in the past, "Dirty Dancing" and "Ghost." I did "Titanic," people really loved "Titanic." I did a duck-duck-goose one, which I thought was kind of cute," McDonald said.

Ryan McDonald

McDonald maintains a spreadsheet of ideas rather than sketching his concepts. He builds each display from scratch, and on Halloween night transforms his backyard into a graveyard.

"Typically, my Halloween scenes are my cemetery scenes, so we're going to have this guy here coming out of the ground," McDonald said.

Neighbor Pati Ciofusmith believes more people should know about McDonald's creative displays.

WXYZ

"This is a small town and more people need to see the energy and creativity that he put into this... Somebody besides us needs to know what's happening over here," Ciofusmith said.

For McDonald, the joy comes from both the creative process and the community's reaction.

"I like that everybody likes it... it's fun to see the reactions from neighbors," McDonald said.

WXYZ

What started as Halloween fun has become a cherished tradition for McDonald and his family.

Jolie Sherman What started as a simple bonfire scene in 2020 has evolved into an elaborate Halloween tradition with Ryan McDonald, of Madison Heights, creating 31 different skeleton displays throughout October.

"You know, it's fun for me to do with my family, my kids and keeps the creative juices flowing," McDonald said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.